When Calls the Heart season 7 episode 9 spoilers: The last before finale

By and large, we tend to think of the Hallmark Channel as a reasonably happy one. It’s one where characters do struggle but, when the dust settles, they are able to find their way to the other side. We do still think that will be the case here, but there are still going to be some challenges getting from point A to point B. The storm in tonight’s episode is going to cause a lot of panic and fear, and everyone could be scrambling to figure out what’s on the other side.

Of course, there is physical aftermath that could come courtesy of the storm … but then there could be some emotional aftermath, as well. Elizabeth and some other characters will be coming through everything. Expect this episode to serve as the bridge to a powerful season 7 finale, one that could also serve as a bridge to a possible season 8. (There is no confirmation of another season as of yet — we’ll have more news coming your way the moment that we hear it.)

Below, CarterMatt has the full When Calls the Heart season 7 episode 9 synopsis with more news as to what’s coming up next:

STUDIO CITY, CA – March 23, 2020 – Though the winds have died down in Hope Valley in “New Possibilities,” the effects of the treacherous storm linger in “When Calls the Heart,” Sunday, April 19 (8 PM ET/PT), on Hallmark Channel. Nathan (Kevin McGarry) goes undercover for a case. Fiona (Kayla Wallace) deals with bad news.

We’d expect a few tears in here — such is a part of life. Not everything always goes swimmingly. Very few victories come in the form of a straight line. We feel pretty confident there’s a big struggle coming, but we have hope for some exciting stuff once you get to the other side.

The specific thing to worry about right now is Lee’s condition. How can you not, following what we saw on the show tonight?

What do you want to see when it comes to When Calls the Heart season 7 episode 9?

