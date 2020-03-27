FBI season 2 finale spoilers: More news on Upton – Chicago PD crossover







One of the biggest TV surprises this week was learning that for the FBI season 2 finale, we are going to be seeing quite the crossover! It’s a TV rarity, as you are going to see an actor from one network appear on another in the same character.

Within this FBI episode, you will have a chance to see Tracy Spiridakos from Chicago PD come over to this show, where she will be playing Hailey Upton in a very different sort of environment. Remember, though, that for Hailey, this is not some vacation from her day-to-day life. She was sent here as punishment by Voight, who felt as though she was dancing around too many rules — or, to be frank, that she was becoming too much like him. Upton may learn a lot from her time around the FBI field office, though there’s going to be a case that all of them are going to be working on almost immediately. There could be some clashes of philosophy here, and that mean an adjustment for all.

Want a few more details? Then check out the official synopsis for this episode below:

“Emotional Rescue” – The FBI team investigates a drug deal gone bad after the body of a college student is found. Also, Detective Hailey Upton (Tracy Spiridakos) temporarily joins the team and finds her usual investigative methods clash with the Bureau’s more buttoned-up environment, on FBI, Tuesday, March 31 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

One of the things that is important to point out at the moment is that this was not originally meant to be the final episode of FBI this season. It was planned out more to be a great event leading up to the finale. The reason why this changed is simply due to the current health crisis going on in the world — obviously, safety matters more than anything else, and there is no opportunity to get the remainder of the season 2 episodes together.

What do you want to see on this FBI – Chicago PD crossover event?

