Chicago PD season 7 episode 19 spoilers: More Ruzek, Burgess tension







The relationship between Ruzek and Burgess has gone through MANY different permutations already on Chicago PD season 7. We’ve seen them apart, we’ve seen them try to build a future together, and we’ve also seen them tackle heartbreak. One of these days, we do want to see them run towards each other again … but it’s not that easy. Life isn’t that easy. There are just so many different roadblocks that they’re going to be facing and there is no clear sign as to when they will breath easier.

Season 7 episode 19 could prove to be the penultimate episode of the season, at least based on some recent comments that have been made about episode 20 being the end. It wasn’t planned to be that way, but these are the times that we’re living in. This episode does look to be a big one for these two characters, and for a number of different reasons. The synopsis below offers some indications of that:

04/08/2020 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Wednesday) : The clock is on after Ruzek witnesses a woman’s kidnapping and the team races to put the pieces together. Burgess tries to connect with Ruzek outside of work but he mysteriously distances himself from her. TV-14 L, V

So why would Ruzek want to do that, especially after everything that they have gone through? There could be an insecurity that is defining him, or maybe he is working on something secret that he knows would put her in danger and he doesn’t want that. We think in their heart of hearts, these two know precisely how they feel about each other. It’s mostly just a question of acting on their feelings, handling their trauma, and working to get out of their own heads. We’re still rooting for them, but we also know that romance is not at the forefront of this series all the time. It’s more about the cases, and trying to make Chicago (at least in fictional form) a little bit safer.

