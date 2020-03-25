Chicago PD season 7 episode 19 return date: ‘Buried Secrets’







The first thing that we should tell you leading into Chicago PD season 7 episode 19 is this — you’ll be waiting for a while to see it. “Buried Secrets” is the next new episode, and it’s named that episode for a reason.

Based on some initial information released over at NBC, signs point to this being a Ruzek-heavy story. He could be the person at the center of the title, given that he is going to show some strange patterns of behavior — enough to make Burgess worried. This is a strange situation, to say the least. This is typically the sort of situation where the two should be doing whatever they can in order to lean on each other, but something is clearly awry.

Below, CarterMatt has the full Chicago PD season 7 episode 19 synopsis with more news as to what’s coming up:

04/08/2020 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Wednesday) : The clock is on after Ruzek witnesses a woman’s kidnapping and the team races to put the pieces together. Burgess tries to connect with Ruzek outside of work but he mysteriously distances himself from her. TV-14 L, V

Given that we are looking at some sort of race against time here, we’re very much curious to learn just how this is going to end … and it’s probably going to prove to be rather intense. Maybe we’ll see some resolution here … but we’re not expecting too much. Just remember that production ended for this season following episode 20. If there is some sort of closure coming to many of the big arcs that are out there, it’s probably not going to happen until we get around to season 8. That’s one of the reasons we’re so lucky to know that there is a season 8 already. It takes away some of the guesswork. Now, we can just enjoy the stories for however long they last … and then see what ends up happening from there.

Related News – Be sure to get some more information now all about Chicago PD and what lies ahead

What do you want to see when it comes to Chicago PD season 7 episode 19?

Be sure to let us know right now in the comments below! Meanwhile, remember to then also stick around for some other news pertaining to the series. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







