The Flash season 6 spoilers: First look at Sunshine!







Coming up on The Flash season 6 this Tuesday, you’re going to have a chance to see an array of interesting things. For example, you’ll see a little more of Wells in various forms than you’ve seen as of late. Meanwhile, we’re also going to have a villain that is unique to the show.

When you do think by and large about how the writers have taken inspiration from the comics over the years, it is rather unusual to see them moving in an original direction with almost anything. That’s what they are doing with Sunshine (pictured above), an original villain played by Natalie Sharp. She’s got a cool costume, but beyond just that, we have questions about how she will factor into the story and what her powers will be.

Because of where we are right now in the run of The Flash, the writers are presented with more opportunities to be creative — and we welcome that. They do have some opportunities now to actually impact the comics, much as John Diggle ended up becoming more of a player in the comics after being introduced in the world of Arrow. (Obviously, we’re not comparing Sunshine to anything that’s going on with Diggle. This is just a potentially-standalone character who we could see here and there moving forward.)

Beyond Sunshine, what is so fascinating about where we are with The Flash season 6 is that there is so much ambiguity. You have Eva and the Reverse-Flash, but still no clear question as to where the chips are going to fall and how some of these stories are going to conclude. Add to that the fact that production recently shut down due to COVID-19 concerns.

What do you want to see when it comes to Sunshine on The Flash season 6?

What do you want to see when it comes to Sunshine on The Flash season 6?

