Lucifer season 5, The Flash season 6 filming halted







As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to generate headlines, what we’re seeing today is networks and studios become increasingly cautious, and rightfully so, when it comes to how they want to handle some of their shows.

Today, a number of Warner Bros. TV-produced shows including Lucifer, The Flash, and Supergirl have all temporarily halted production until further notice. The move, like so many other ones out there, is a cautionary measure in order to ensure the safety of cast and crew members. These aren’t the only series, either, as WBTV put out a full statement today (via TVLine) confirming that all of their shows are either postponing production or temporarily halting it:

With the rapidly changing events related to COVID-19, and out of an abundance of caution, Warner Bros. Television Group is halting production on some of our 70+ series and pilots currently filming or about to begin. There have been no confirmed cases of COVID-19 on any of our productions, but the health and safety of our employees, casts and crews remains our top priority. During this time, we will continue to follow the guidance of the Centers for Disease Control as well as local officials and public health professionals in each city where our productions are based.

As for how long these measures will remain in place, that does firmly remain to be seen. For the time being, though, we would be willing to wager that networks and studios will air on the side of caution. However inconvenient it may be to have to temporarily suspend production on some various series, it is so much better to do this than have a situation where someone gets sick or even worse.

Remember that this is a developing situation still, and we will present some more updates as they become available. (Photo: Netflix.)

