The Flash season 6 episode 16 spoilers: Is Joe West in danger?







At this point, you probably that The Flash wouldn’t be The Flash unless some major characters ended up getting in serious danger. We’ve seen people die, and we’ve certainly seen plenty of people have near-death experiences.

Could Joe West be next on the list, all courtesy of Black Hole? Early indications for season 6 episode 16 (entitled “So Long and Goodnight”) seem to suggest so. This is an episode that also features the return of villain Rag Doll, and that will give us a good sense of what Joe is willing to do in order to get results. Is he going to push himself to the limit?

Beyond what’s going on with Joe, there is plenty of other stuff happening within this episode, as well — for more, be sure to view The Flash season 6 episode 16 synopsis right now:

BLACK HOLE THREATENS JOE’S LIFE – After Black Hole hires Rag Doll (guest star Troy James) to kill Joe (Jesse L. Martin), Singh (guest star Patrick Sabongui) suggests he go into Witness Protection but Joe refuses to stop investigating Carver (guest star Eric Nenninger). While investigating Carver with Cisco (Carlos Valdes), Ralph (Hartley Sawyer) runs into Sue (guest star Natalie Dreyfuss). Iris (Candice Patton) becomes suspicious of Eva (guest star Efrat Dor). Alexandra La Roche directed the episode written by Kristen Kim & Thomas Pound (#616).

There are a few different takeaways that we have from reading this right now, and they start with Iris actually still being a part of the Mirror-Verse in some way. We didn’t anticipate her being a part of this world for anywhere near as long as she’s been. Sure, it has given Patton some fascinating material to work with, but we do hope eventually that we’re able to see both her and Eva somehow out of there. It just raises the stakes for everyone that way, no? This storyline, plus also a reunion between Ralph and Sue, seem to function as the stories that are going to take a little bit of time to play out.

Related News – Be sure now to score some other information on The Flash and what to expect to see from here

What intrigues you about The Flash season 6 episode 16, based on the current info?

Be sure to share in the comments below! Also, remember to stick around in the event you want some other news. (Photo: The CW.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







