The Flash season 6 episode 15 spoilers: ‘The Exorcism of Nash Wells’







Next week on The Flash season 6 episode 15, get ready for “The Exorcism of Nash Wells” … and also chaos. Plenty of chaos. Whenever you’re introducing an episode of TV with a name like that, we think you’re giving viewers reasons aplenty to be shaking in their boots/shoes/whatever footwear they’ve got on at a given moment.

So what makes this episode so dangerous? A part of it may have to do with the presence of a new meta in Central City. Another part of it, meanwhile, is going to throw the latest iteration of Wells into a difficult situation. We’ve seen already that Nash is a rather-unique version of Wells in that his adventurousness is both his biggest overall strength and also his greatest weakness. We’ve seen this play out on a multitude of different occasions already.

Want a few more details? Below, CarterMatt has the full The Flash season 6 episode 15 synopsis with some more information on what lies ahead:

A DANGEROUS NEW META HITS CENTRAL CITY – The Flash (Grant Gustin) takes on a dangerous new meta named Sunshine (guest star Natalie Sharp). Cisco (Carlos Valdes) sets out to help Nash (Tom Cavanagh). Eric Dean Seaton directed the episode written by Lauren Barnett & Sterling Gates (#615). Original airdate 3/17/2020.

As we inch closer to this episode airing, undoubtedly there are some larger teases that will come — and maybe these will also offer up a greater sense of what this season’s endgame will be. One of the best things that we can say about season 6 is that it has presented such a wild spirit around most of its storytelling. Yet, it’s also thrown out there plenty of enigmas and questions that are not altogether easy to answer. Before too long, we want to be able to piece together what the end of this season could look like and who some of the key players here really are.

