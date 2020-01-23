The Masked Singer season 3: There’s actually a Swan costume!







Just in case you weren’t excited enough about The Masked Singer season 3, the Fox series is becoming more and more self-aware!

In the post below via TVLine, you can see a spectacular look at what has to be one of the best upcoming costumes: The Swan! This one is spectacular, especially since it features feathers, glamor, and a look that will probably drive Ken Jeong nuts.

If you are a devoted viewer of The Masked Singer already, then you may be quite familiar at one of the judge’s most familiar refrains — almost every single person on the show is secretly singer Bjork. The humor comes here in that Bjork famously wore a Swan costume one year to the Oscars and … well, these jokes are going to write themselves this time around.

One of the things that we’re left to wonder entering the upcoming season now is whether or not the person under the mask is aware of Ken’s obsession with Bjork, and if they chose the costume because of either a personal affinity or a hope to skewer him a little bit. There’s a lot of fun stuff coming up this season! Let’s just hope that it leads to a good many smiles starting on Super Bowl Sunday. (After this, the show will transition over to its timeslot Wednesday nights at 8:00 p.m. Eastern time.)

Also, we wish that the clues were a little bit harder so that it wasn’t obvious who everyone was from the get-go … but that’s probably not going to be something that happens within the near future.

