Tyler Gwozdz, seen in Hannah Brown’s The Bachelorette, dead at 29







Some sad and shocking news is coming out from the world of Bachelor Nation today. Tyler Gwozdz, who was recently a part of Hannah Brown’s season of The Bachelorette, has died at the age of 29 years old.

According to a report from TMZ, Gwozdz was admitted to a hospital in Florida earlier this month for what was described as a “medical overdose.” He remained hospitalized for a week but according to the aforementioned site, was no longer in their system as of Tuesday. He was confirmed dead early Wednesday.

Tyler was referred to as “Tyler G.” on Hannah’s season of the ABC reality show to avoid confusion with Tyler Cameron, who went on to become the runner-up and one of the most-popular contestants in the history of the series. Tyler G. received the first one-on-one date of the season, but left just a couple of episodes later. ABC never confirmed a reason why and his exit was not explained on the show itself. Gwozdz did release a brief statement on his exit to Refinery29:

“This was a decision that I came to with producers, and something that I’ve come to realize what is the best decision that could’ve been made.”

The move was made to not share any more information beyond this out of respect for Tyler’s privacy.

This is still a breaking story, and we’re sure that over time there will be people associated with the franchise that will be speaking out. The important thing to note here is this — his time on The Bachelorette was just one small sample of his overall life. We’re sure that he made some lasting bonds through this experience and this loss will be a difficult one for those who knew him and cared about him.

Our thoughts go out to Tyler’s family, and everyone who knew him during this difficult time. (Photo: ABC.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

