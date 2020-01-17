The Masked Singer season 3 photo: Meet the White Tiger!







The Masked Singer season 3 is going to be premiering on Fox following the Super Bowl, and before we get there, we have another costume to reveal!

Today, we’ve learned courtesy of Entertainment Weekly that there is going to be a White Tiger on the season. It’s one of the coolest characters we’ve had on the show so far, especially since there’s a little bit of an edge to the costume! It’s fearsome, and you get the sense that this tiger is going to be ready to battle!

For a little bit more insight on the character’s look, here is some of what costume designer Marina Toybina (who is responsible for coming up with all of the ideas for the show) had to say to the aforementioned website:

“This season the one thing that’s been missing was creating some sort of warrior character … With the White Tiger, I want to do something that was a little bit inspired by an Egyptian influence. And when we found out who was cast for it, it was just a perfect fit.”

This costume is great, and it feels like whoever is wearing it is either a warrior or has some sort of inner warrior looking to get out. There often is some sort of connection between the performer and the costume and, at least for us, the best costumes are the ones that the celebrities tend to inhabit. Take, for example, seeing what Joey Fatone did as the Rabbit, or what we saw with Seal as the Leopard. Both of these characters brought a lot of personality to the show and to us, that matters just as much as whether or not the performer is a good singer.

There are some more costumes to be revealed for The Masked Singer season 3 down the road but, for now, we know that there’s a Banana, a Female Monster, a Robot, and a few other interesting outfits already.

What do you think about this White Tiger costume for The Masked Singer season 3?

