Saturday Night Live cold open: The Pope, Trump, Jeanine Pirro

Tonight’s Saturday Night Live cold open felt like it could have focused on a number of different things — but wasn’t the Pope the most likely subject?

After all, what transpires at the Vatican this week was history-making, as for the first time ever an American-born Pontiff was selected. Add to this the fact that he is from Chicago, a city with a deep history tied to SNL as so many cast members are either from the area or trained under Second City. Didn’t this feel like a slam dunk?

Well, here’s the thing — we did not consider the show’s Mother’s Day tradition when we were pontificating about a Pope-led cold open. Then, we forgot about this season’s tradition of having James Austin Johnson’s Donald Trump interrupting sketches. He turned up and from there, we saw a lot of discussion about “Mr. Pope.” We got a few jokes in here and from there, a big surprise: Cecily Strong returned as Jeanine Pirro! We hoped that she would be around this week given the headlines around Pirro’s appointment; yet, at the same time, Strong recently welcomed a baby and we weren’t sure that it was going to happen.

Of course, Cecily batted 1000 through everything in this sketch, included her comments about salads and also being the Whoopi Goldberg of The View. Then, we had Colin Jost give a rare appearance in a cold open as Pete Hegseth, who appeared mostly so that Cecily could spit wine all over him.

In general, this was gross, delightful, and everything that we hoped to see on the show — we’re also pretty sure that we are never going to see Colin play this guy again.

What did you think about the Saturday Night Live cold open for this weekend?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates on the show.

