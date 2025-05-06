Saturday Night Live: Will Aimee Lou Wood join Walton Goggins?

This weekend is going to mark another new episode of Saturday Night Live, and this one features Walton Goggins as host! Given his incredible history of doing great things for decades, we more than think this gig is going to be fun.

So is there a chance for some of his White Lotus co-stars to appear? Never say never, but for the time being, don’t expect Aimee Lou Wood (the Chelsea to his Rick) to be one of them.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight last night at the Met Gala, Wood said “I couldn’t say, but also, I’m not doing that” when asked if she would appear on Goggins’ episode. She did note that she would be “fun” to appear at some point, even after all of the drama that erupted online after she criticized the version of her (played by Sarah Sherman) during a sketch on the show recently.

Wood also expressed a desire to watch the SNL episode, and hopefully along the way squashed rumors of a feud between her and Goggins (who did not follow each other on Instagram until recently):

“Obviously, he’s going to be incredible doing SNL. It’s the perfect thing for him to do, he’s going to be hilarious … I’m so excited to see it.”

She also did note that a lot of the conversation about her criticism of the White Lotus sketch spiraled out of control due to the internet. We already knew that Sherman had sent her flowers after the fact, and everyone does appear to have moved on. (Also, Wood had a point when she said that she was the only person from her season of the HBO drama mocked for her appearance, as opposed to anything that was in the story.)

Are you excited to watch Walton Goggins on Saturday Night Live this weekend?

