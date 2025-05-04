Saturday Night Live: Dwyane Wade, Sabrina Carpenter cameo

Tonight during Quinta Brunson’s episode of Saturday Night Live we knew that there could be cameos — and we got two right away!

Honestly, it is rather hard to figure out which one we are the most surprised about for a handful of reasons. Given that Sabrina Carpenter has appeared on the season before, maybe it wouldn’t be a shock that she would come back here … but personally, we legitimately are! She was on just two and a half months ago during the 50th anniversary special (which Brunson also attended), and we didn’t expect to see her again until at least season 51 or longer. If we had to create a theory here, we tend to think that the pop star could become a multi-time host down the line, especially since she has comedy experience dating back to her time on Girl Meets World.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get all sorts of other TV reactions and reviews!

In case you are really wondering why exactly Dwyane Wade, meanwhile, turned up here in the first place, it is honestly a little bit of synergy for NBC. The Miami Heat legend is one of the people who is going to be a part of the network’s upcoming basketball coverage, so they want people to get used to association.

(The show had to do some writing gymnastics to explain why Wade was there, that he was short for a basketball player … we guess?)

Honestly, don’t be surprised if SNL ends up having a basketball player on again at some point this year — though it may not be until the fall. That is, after all, when some NBA games who are going to be broadcast on the network.

Related – Be sure to get some other updates Saturday Night Live now, including upcoming hosts

What did you think about Quinta Brunson’s Saturday Night Live monologue?

Do you think we needed the cameos, or are you just happy to get them?Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back here — there are a lot of other updates ahead.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







