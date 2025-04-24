Saturday Night Live: Walton Goggins, Scarlett Johansson to host

The final episodes of Saturday Night Live season 50 are set to premiere next month on NBC — and with that, we know the full roster!

First and foremost, let’s celebrate the fact that on May 10, Walton Goggins is hosting the show for the first time! This is honestly something we are shocked has not happened before, but it comes after the actor has had an incredible run. He recently wrapped the third season of The White Lotus, and the series finale of The Righteous Gemstones arrives in a little over a week. He also is working on the season of Fallout.

The one bizarre wrinkling in everything with Goggins right now is it coming on the heels of his co-star Aimee Lou Wood reacting negatively to the show’s portrayal of her in a White Lotus spoof. However, Wood did note that someone behind the scenes had apologized, and she also received flowers from cast member Sarah Sherman (who played her in the sketch). The most unusual full-circle moment here would be in the event that Wood actually shows up during Walton’s exit, but we’ll wait and see on that.

Arcade Fire will be returning to SNL as the musical guest for this installment.

As for the May 17 finale…

In what feels only fitting, Scarlett Johansson is coming back as the host for this installment, having appeared recently in the 50th anniversary special and also (briefly) the White Lotus spoof as Ivanka Trump. Given that she is married to Weekend Update co-anchor Colin Jost, there has always been a good bit of synergy here.

As for the musical guest, Bad Bunny is coming back! He also appeared during the 50th, and has served as the host before.

