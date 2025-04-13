Saturday Night Live return date: Quinta Brunson returns!

We were hoping that at some point tonight on NBC, a new Saturday Night Live return date would be revealed. Why wouldn’t we? The Jon Hamm episode is the final one for a three-week run and while we know we are close to the big finale, we aren’t quite there just yet.

Tonight, the show officially announced that come May 3, you are going to be seeing the return of Abbott Elementary star Quinta Brunson as the host. Not only that, but she will be joined by Benson Boone, who is serving as the musical guest.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get more TV reactions and reviews!

In a way, you could have suggested that Brunson’s return to Studio 8H was teased when she made an appearance at the recent 50th anniversary special, which is interesting given the fact that we also just saw Jon Hamm there, as well. This appearance is also coming far enough away from her filming her show that she is able to do it; she is one of those performers who really does just have a limited amount of time in her schedule to take part.

It is worth noting that NBC did not mention that Brunson’s episode will serve as the finale, and it is our personal prediction that there are going to be three more this season. That would bring the overall order to 20, which is one less than the 21 we’ve seen them done before. However, here is your reminder that the 50th special should count as an episode, as well. (Technically, it was so much longer than your standard one.)

As for Boone as the musical guest, he has a new album coming out later this year — just in case you needed another reminder as to why he is hosting now.

Related – Be sure to get more news on Saturday Night Live now, including our take on the cold open

What do you want to see on Saturday Night Live through the rest of the season?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







