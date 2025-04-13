Saturday Night Live cold open: Easter, Jesus, and Trump

Tonight’s Saturday Night Live episode was the final one of a three-week run, so how did the show kick it off? Well, with something familiar.

Basically, this entire cold open featuring James Austin Johnson as Donald Trump was almost identical to the one with the Lin-Manuel Miranda performance several weeks ago. You had a sketch playing out, only for Trump to then interrupt and talk about himself. Meanwhile, everyone had to just be frozen in place while Johnson tried to make them break.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get additional TV reactions and reviews!

There were a few different moments in here that were genuinely funny, whether it be “hunting for eggs” or him roasting Mikey Day for playing Jesus … and for his hair? Also, Kenan Thompson leaving before Trump had a chance to properly roast him.

We will give a lot of credit here to Johnson, who has grown more and more confident with this impression over time. In the early days, his Trump relied more on hitting specific points and topics; now, you watch it and you have no real ideal where it is going to go. Of course, there is still a legitimate case of Trump overkill that at this point is incredibly hard to argue against. So many of these jokes, after all, are ones that we have heard on a number of occasions over the years. Still, we recognize the idea that the show still feels they have to do it, mostly because the President is still the person who is at the center of a lot of conversation week in and week out.

Rest assured, there’s a chance you could see this particular cold open for a third time; it is hard to imagine a universe where Lorne Michaels just forgets about it.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Saturday Night Live right now, including other highlights

What did you think about the Saturday Night Live opening for this week?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back to get some more updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







