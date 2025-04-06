Saturday Night Live: Chester Cheetah & Flamin’ Hot Preparation H

Given that tonight’s Saturday Night Live episode was going to be hosted by Jack Black, we knew that things were going to be weird. Yet, how weird are we talking about? Just think here about a cameo appearance from Chester Cheetah to talk about Cheetos … or rather, Preparation H?

Let’s just say that this sketch probably does not make a lot of sense if you really think about it. Just like Flamin’ Hot Cheetos are the extreme version of the spicy snack, Flamin’ Hot Preparation H is the spicy version of the medicine? This mostly just gave an opportunity to talk about spicy food and/or difficult symptoms.

Still, the appearance from Chester Cheetah tonight is really just one of the many bizarre uses of product placement we’ve seen within the show over the past few years, and we do sit back sometimes and wonder whether the companies are okay or not with it. What made this one especially funny to us is just that rendering this version of Chester with all that CGI did not likely come cheap, so they had to be confident far in advance that this sketch was actually going to work. That was a risk, but one that paid off.

Also, we tend to think that this is the sort of sketch that really does play well to some of Black’s audience, who may be watching tonight in larger numbers than before. With the success of the Minecraft movie this weekend, he’s really proven that he can still be a successful leading man — though then again, was there really any doubt about that? This is the first time he’s hosted the show in a couple of decades, and the mere idea of that is pretty strange in itself.

What did you think about Chester Cheetah making a cameo on Saturday Night Live tonight?

