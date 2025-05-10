Paradise season 2 premiere date: A May 2025 update

Is there a chance that we are going to be seeing a Paradise season 2 premiere date between now and the end of May? Certainly, it makes a good bit of sense to want more after the bonkers ending to season 1. The show may fundamentally change from here on out, largely because Xavier is now out in the world, desperately seeking out his wife Teri. Is she really still alive?

The great news that we have to share is quite simple here: Filming for the latest chapter of the Sterling K. Brown drama is currently underway. Because of that, we are in a spot where some other announcements could be revealed … but when it comes to a premiere date, we are going to be stuck waiting for a while.

Based on what we have heard at the moment, we do not believe that Hulu is going to make us wait TOO long to see the show back. Our feeling is that spring or summer 2026 is possible. However, it makes a lot of sense for the streamer to take its time to make sure the episodes are done before rendering some sort of official announcement.

So what do we want to see happen next season?

Of course, we do very-much hope that there is a chance that we are going to see Xavier’s wife out there in the world. Yet, we also don’t want a Silo season 2 situation where he is gone from the rest of the cast the entire time. Can we at least have him in a spot where he is around some of the other people in the second half of the season?

We would sit here and say that we are rooting for a number of additional twists … but isn’t that a given at this point? Shouldn’t it be?

