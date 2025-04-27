Paradise season 2: New Shailene Woodley video!

For those who have not heard already, Paradise season 2 has one significant addition to the cast already in Shailene Woodley. What is she bringing to the table?

Well, we do know that at the moment, there is a certain amount of mystery here and for good reason. After all, this is exactly what the producers want! This show revels in its mysteries and for right now, the biggest question mark is what Xavier Collins (Sterling K. Brown) is going to find on the outside. Will it include his wife Teri? That is something that we are excited to see and learn a little bit more about.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for additional PARADISE reviews!

With all of this in mind, why not also get a spotlight on one of the new additions? In a recent video on Instagram, you can see Brown alongside a new addition to the season in Shailene Woodley. At the moment it remains unclear who exactly she will play, though we do tend to think personally she will be someone who is outside of Paradise who Xavier meets. She could hold answers about Teri — or just be someone he encounters along the way.

Given the fact that Woodley is someone who has a wide array of credits to her name, we absolutely think that she will make her presence felt for a sizable amount of the story. Just don’t also be surprised if she is someone who is a little morally ambiguous, largely because there are a number of different people in this world who fit that bill. Think within the community itself, where you have someone in Samantha who feels like she’s doing the right thing almost constantly, even when the reality may be a little bit more complicated.

Expect more updates on the series over the next few weeks — it would be a shock if that doesn’t happen at this point.

Related – Get more news on Paradise now, including some season 2 premiere date hopes

What do you want to see when Paradise season 2 premieres on Hulu?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







