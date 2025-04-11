Paradise season 2 premiere date: An April 2025 update

With us now more than a week into the month of April, what better time is there to chat Paradise season 2, especially when it comes to premiere dates?

Of course, there are a handful of interesting things that we can go ahead and note here, but let’s just start off by rejoicing in the fact that the series is 100% coming back for more — and isn’t it nice to know that it is already in production? If you are not aware, the powers-that-be have already noted that they would like there to be a minimal wait if possible between seasons — something that Hulu themselves probably appreciates.

After all, just go ahead and remember that one of their other hit shows in Only Murders in the Building has managed for years to air seasons with only a tiny break in between. We recognize that this is a hard thing to routinely do, but why not still strive for it on some level? It may just be more challenging with Paradise in the sense that the episodes are longer — yet, a winter / spring 2026 premiere date remains possible.

For the remainder of this month, though, we would caution you to go ahead and not get your hopes up that we are going to be seeing / hearing anything more in the near future. All things considered, the best-case scenario for April is just that we get more casting news. In the interim, the first season is currently airing weekly on ABC and it is our hope that because of that, more and more people are going to discover it. Dan Fogelman has noted that he has a three-season plan for this show and at the very least, we want to see it make it to that point.

