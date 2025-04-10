Paradise season 2 spoilers: Timothy Omundson joins

For everyone out there who loves Hulu’s Paradise and then Timothy Omundson, let’s just say that we have fantastic news!

According to a report from Deadline, the Psych actor has been booked for the second season of the Sterling K. Brown series as a recurring guest star. This marks the third Dan Fogelman series in which he has played a part, as he previously had roles on both Galavant and This Is Us, with the latter being of added significance due to it coming after a stroke and a lengthy recovery process.

While there are not too many specifics regarding Omundson’s exact role, the aforementioned site did note that you are going to be seeing it tied in some way to what is going on with Brown’s character of Xavier Collins. Remember that at the end of this past season, we saw him leave Paradise in order to try and find his wife on the outside world — and presumably, it seems as though there are still people alive out there. We know already that Shailene Woodley is also going to be playing a part on the outside, so we have to wait and see what that is going to be as well.

Hopefully, there will be even more cast members announced soon but in general, we are just grateful that the series is already back in production so soon after the first season wrapped. It does represent a real commitment that the streaming service is making too have shows on a semi-regular basis. This is something that we also had with Only Murders in the Building, and they have been able to pull that off even in the midst of some tough circumstances.

