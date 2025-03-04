Paradise season 2 premiere date: Creator shares hopeful update

If you are excited already about Paradise season 2 in the wake of the most-recent finale, let’s just say that we’ve got good news. Based on where things currently stand, you are not going to be waiting some insanely long period of time to see it!

In a new post on his official Twitter, creator Dan Fogelman officially confirmed that “we start shooting in just a few weeks. It won’t be 2 years I promise” in response to someone fearful of a long wait. We do understand some of the larger concerns here, mostly due to the fact that there are so many shows that are off for a super-long stretch of time before they come back. Luckily, this is a series that only films eight episodes a season, and it also does not have some huge post-production budget compared to House of the Dragon, Stranger Things, and some others in that vein. All of this is helpful.

While we’d love to say that season 2 could launch in winter 2026, it remains to be seen if that is unrealistic as an expectation. What we will say is that Hulu does seem to like having some shows be annual events, as they have done this with Only Murders in the Building. Meanwhile, The Bear (which is technically an FX production) has been available to stream every June over the course of its run.

As for what a season 2 will look like, we would not be shocked if there was a lot of time split between the world of Paradise and then also what is happening in the outside world. After all, this is where Xavier was heading in the closing minutes in search of his wife.

