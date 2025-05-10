Grotesquerie season 2 renewal: A May 2025 update

Is there any chance at all that we hear about a Grotesquerie season 2 renewal between now and the end of May? Well as per usual, there are a number of different things to say.

First and foremost, we should note here that it has been a good half a year, more or less, since the Niecy Nash-Betts series concluded its run on FX. What has transpired since then? Well, there was a tiny bit of discourse around the time the first season ended but since then, everything has been more or less quiet. We should note that executive producer Ryan Murphy has been working on a number of projects, and perhaps once those are done, something more can be revisited here.

Even with all of that in mind, we do at least think there is one major case for a Grotesquerie season 2 renewal to be coming sooner rather than later: Whether or not you want to use Travis Kelce in some capacity. The NFL star is planning to play another season for the Kansas City Chiefs and so long as that remains the case, the show has to get to work soon if they want to include him. Otherwise, the schedule won’t line up since training camp starts later in the summer!

Now if we don’t hear anything about another season in the near future, it may because Murphy is going to prioritize American Horror Story first. That show has been renewed already for more, and it could be thought of as higher priority because of that. (Ironically, the network and/or the producers have not actually said all that much about it, either.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

