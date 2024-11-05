Grotesquerie season 2: Courtney B. Vance looks ahead

Is a Grotesquerie season 2 going to be coming at FX? Technically, nothing is confirmed as of yet; however, it feels like a sure thing. After all, the first season was incredibly popular and did generate a lot of conversations.

Was the season 1 finale? Absolutely, with the biggest reason for it being that there were not exactly a lot of loose ends tied up. However, at the same time we do think that a lot of that was by design, and that there is still a plan for revealing the central killer — provided of course there is one, and we are not still looking at a fabrication that exists within Lois’ head.

Even though Courtney B. Vance remains a major part of the show at this point, that does not mean that he is privy to what executive producer Ryan Murphy has planned. As a matter of fact, here is what he had to say to The Hollywood Reporter on that subject:

Oh, I don’t have a clue [what is ahead]. I mean, [Marshall] is all over the place. That’s a question I’d love to ask of Ryan, where he sees Marshall going. Ultimately, I’d like Lois and him to figure out their marriage and their daughter. To figure out the family unit. They’re in crisis. How’s that going to resolve itself? I really, really don’t know what’s going to happen because it’s very messy now. This is a very personal show for him because he often doesn’t write all of his shows, but this one he wrote. He’s very, very passionate about this show. So it’s going to be, with his two other writing partners, very, very interesting to see how they resolve all the characters. But the flip of the comas, that was genius. And the whole idea that while you’re in a coma you can hear, it’s just messy, completely messy. Y’all are messy. So I don’t know where Messy Marshall is going to be. Hopefully it won’t be as messy, but knowing the Ryan Murphy world it’ll be messy, prayerfully, into the second season and onward and upward into, hopefully, more seasons.

Of course, we do imagine the next phase of Grotesquerie will be weird and worrisome, but also have some hope sprinkled in. After all, Murphy has said on multiple instances that this is a huge component to this story.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

