Grotesquerie season 2: What has Niecy Nash-Betts known?

At the time of this writing, we recognize that there is still no official renewal for a Grotesquerie season 2 over at FX. However, there are certainly hopes for it, and as it turns out, Niecy Nash-Betts has been aware of a long-term plan here for a rather long time.

So, how long are we talking here? Let’s just put it in rather simple terms: She’s understood some of what executive producer Ryan Murphy wanted prior to the very start of production earlier this year.

For a little more info on that, here is some of what the actress / executive producer had to say on the subject in an interview with The Wrap:

“We talked about a second season before we ever filmed the first page of dialogue … Ryan always has a plan. I’m privy to doing things, but you don’t want to give any spoilers.”

The ball at this point is firmly in the court of the network, which has to determine whether or not they want more of the series or not. Personally, we tend to think it is close to a sure thing, largely because it would be absolutely bizarre for FX to turn up their noses at this. Why wouldn’t they want more of a show that generated so much discussion? We recognize that the end of the season generated a lot of controversy, but we do tend to think that is something Murphy wanted. He was also able to drum up attention for the first season thanks to casting Travis Kelce alongside Nash-Betts and Courtney B. Vance — who else could he have up his sleeve moving forward?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

