Grotesquerie season 2: Will Travis Kelce return?

We know that there is technically no official Grotesquerie season 2 renewal out there at FX; yet, there are plenty of reasons for hope. After all, the show was smartly promoted and drew a lot of attention thanks to its cast. You have the devoted following of the excellent Niecy Nash-Betts, for starters, but then you added to this an enormous football star in Travis Kelce, who made his dramatic acting debut.

Based on how the first season ended, it is easy to make the case that Kelce could return in some capacity. Yet, his situation is complicated. He was a recurring player throughout the first season, meaning that he may not be necessarily locked in for more. Also, he’s a really busy guy who is in the midst of another NFL season with the Kansas City Chiefs; he has not indicated that he is planning to retire after this season.

Provided that a second season of the drama films during Kelce’s off-season, there is a good chance that Ed could be back in the picture. He wasn’t written out in the finale, and it would honestly be tough for the character to instantly disappear. This is someone who, after all, had an affair with Lois despite being with her daughter. It was a messed-up and terrible situation, and Ed is clearly a character with a lot of unexplored demons.

In a situation like this, it feels like the early that Grotesquerie is renewed, the better it is for getting Kelce back into the fold. We do tend to think that more than likely, we’re going to hear something more official between now and the end of the year. Why string everything along longer than is necessary?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

