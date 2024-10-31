Grotesquerie season 2: Niecy Nash-Betts on finale cliffhanger

If you are coming out of last night’s Grotesquerie season 1 finale cliffhanger feeling in any way upset, we more than understand.

After all, many people out there probably wanted answers in the season 1 finale as to what was actually going on here — so, did we have them? Hardly. We still cannot say for sure what is real and what is not, though it does seem that Lois may actually be living in reality now. To make matters crazier, we also have seen a gruesome killing involving multiple victims, whether it be Charlie or also the woman who recently accused Marshall of unspeakable acts.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more GROTESQUERIE videos! Reviews are coming all season.

If a second season does happen, there is a hope that more information will be shared. This is at least according to star Niecy Nash-Betts, who had the following to say on the subject to Deadline:

“The main thing that I think I’m looking forward to [in a potential second season] is, who is Grotesquerie? In therapy, the doctor says Grotesquerie is an amalgamation of all of the evils that have happened in the world in [her] mind, but then these crimes start to happen literally. … There still are a few questions I’m waiting to have answered, and all things being perfect, we would have a Season 2 to unpack it. If not, that means me sitting at a dinner with Ryan for hours telling me where he planned on this story going.”

As weird and atmospheric as Grotesquerie was at times, we are moving forward with the thinking that there is more information coming. It is hard to think otherwise at the moment, right? The biggest reason to have hope for a renewal here is that FX has such a great relationship with Ryan Murphy, and we do think that this series has generated a fantastic amount of buzz and/or attention.

Related – See more thoughts now on the Grotesquerie finale and what actually happened

Do you want to see a Grotesquerie season 2 happen over at FX?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back for some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







