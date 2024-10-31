Grotesquerie season 1 finale: Is Lois dead? If not, who is?

We came into the Grotesquerie season 1 finale wanting answers on a number of subjects, but one was front and center: What was going on? What was real, and what was fantasy?

For the first hour or so, the FX series did very little to offer clarity, save for raising the possibility that Lois was imagining much of what she was seeing as a way to deal with the darkness of her world. She liked to imagine that she was, perhaps, the one that could free it from its darkness. Yet, did this explain the secret meeting of terrible men with Marshall and Ed? Did this explain much of anything? Lois did kill Megan’s abusive boyfriend at the motel to protect her … but did Megan clean up the body?

Given that there has been talk already about a possible season 2, we did not necessarily enter the finale anticipating everything would be cleared up. Instead, the final minutes Megan went to her to insist that they were living in reality, and that she needed her help with the newest terrible menagerie of death — one that involved people that she knew.

We thought that were going to be seeing the meeting of terrible men all killed off at first; instead, one of the notable victims here was Charlie, hung from a cross like a Jesus figure. Meanwhile, one of the other victims at the proverbial Last Supper here was Mary, a woman who had recently accused Marshall of horrific conduct that could jeopardize her career.

So who did all of this? Lois claims that she knows, and we may be able to think that it is all of those men working together. No matter, that is the crazy cliffhanger we are left with for quite some time…

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

