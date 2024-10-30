Grotesquerie season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at FX?

Given that tonight marks the season 1 finale at FX, what better time is there to think about a potential season 2 for Grotesquerie? Is more of the Niecy-Nash Betts show actually going to happen?

Well, the thing that we should make clear first and foremost is that this is as much of a slam dunk as you are ever going to see within the world of TV, and for good reason! After all, it seems like the Ryan Murphy show has captured the public’s attention, and it is more mainstream, it feels, than several other shows from the super-producer. Having the ever-popular Nash-Betts as the lead helps, and getting Travis Kelce on board as a recurring guest star was a way to get even more attention on the property.

Yet, we recognize that there are some formal discussions that still need to happen regarding the future. Murphy and FX have both said that the idea here is for this to be a multi-season show and beyond that, this is not meant to be an anthology.

If there is a larger question we are left to think about here, it is this: Are we going to see Grotesquerie and then American Horror Story alternate years, or could the two actually come on at the same time in a twelve-month span? It happened this year, but that was only because of a split-season for the latter show’s Delicate, which featured an interruption due to the industry strikes of last year.

As for how a Grotesquerie season 2 is going to actually raise and amplify the stakes of what we’ve seen so far, that’s a good question … and also a hard one to answer at present.

