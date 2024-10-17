Grotesquerie season 2: Could Taylor Swift actually appear?

Is there actually a chance that we could see Taylor Swift appear on Grotesquerie season 2? On the surface, it seems far-fetched just from a scheduling perspective.

However, consider this — by the time a possible season 2 films, the pop megastar will be presumably done touring for the time being. That may lead to an opening; yet, she is one of the most famous people in the entire world and she literally has the option to do whatever she wants.

In the end, what we can say here is that (unsurprisingly) executive producer Ryan Murphy is open to her coming on board. In a new feature at The Hollywood Reporter, here is some of what he had to say — while also noting that he’s spoken with representatives for Swift about projects in the past:

I’ve talked to Taylor’s people about various things through the years, and all I will say is that I think she’s great and if she ever has time to do it, I would do it in a heartbeat. I think she’s one of the greats. I was so shy talking to Travis about her. But he’s very sweet about it and respectful. They are a pop-culture phenomenon. It’s a very interesting dynamic, the way they’ve captured the imagination of the world. But I always knew Travis could do it. I have this saying: A star is a star is a star. I just knew he could do it. He rolls up his sleeves and he says, “Ok, let’s do this.” There’s that last scene of [Kelce and Nash-Betts] in episode three that I directed where they go in the red getaway car — that’s a little Taylor Swift nod for you there! — and they drive off to this black limbic space, which makes absolutely no sense. But it does make sense now, because you know [Lois] is in a coma.

Given that Swift has some acting history already, casting her on Grotesquerie would actually be far less of a leap that Murphy has taken with other performers in the past, including Kelce. We’d love to see it, especially if it is a role that is totally surprising and different from her typical image.

Do you want to see Taylor Swift appear in a potential Grotesquerie season 2?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

