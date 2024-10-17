Grotesquerie season 1 episode 8: Ryan Murphy on Lois’ fate

As we look towards Grotesquerie season 1 episode 8 over on FX< it is clear that much of the show has changed. What we originally thought of it is, at least at this point, not what the show is now. Lois has woken up from the coma and with that, she is facing all sorts of different obstacles and perhaps threats.

After all, is she going to start thinking that things within her dreams are going to be mirrored in real life? Let’s just say that, based on the most recent trailer for what’s ahead, there is a reasonable chance of that.

Speaking to Variety, executive producer Ryan Murphy did his best to explain what is coming up for the show now that Niecy Nash-Betts’ character is actually awake and facing the real world:

“Now she has to explain to all of these people why they were doing these horrible things to her in her dream … What [the story] really is about is a person waking up from a state that was a living nightmare, which all of us are living in … So she wakes up and what she’s trying to do is fight for herself and fight for her family and fight for survival. And she realizes that the only thing that’s going to get her through this experience is love, and that’s what I feel. That’s my world view. It’s interesting in my work. If you look at my characters throughout the times, they do outrageous things, they say outrageous things, they wear outrageous things. But what they’re really all fighting for is either to love or to be loved. That’s what I’m trying to put out into the world.”

So, does this mean that this incredibly-dark show may actually be moving towards a happy ending at some point? It is a crazy thing to think about and at the same time, it does actually feel possible! We are curious as to where things go.

