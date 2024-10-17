Grotesquerie season 1 episode 8 promo: Dreams become reality

Next week on FX, you are going to have a chance to see Grotesquerie season 1 episode 8 — is the story about to get unhinged? Signs seem to suggest so, among a lot of other things.

After all, let’s start off here by noting that almost the entire show seems to have changed. Marshall is actually alive! Meanwhile, Lois has emerged from the coma, and in his new reality, Megan was her partner on the force and Charlie is a doctor. Everything is different, but it seems like there may still be something to some of the “dreams” that she had while she was under.

Based on the preview for the remainder of the season, it seems that some of those dreams were almost a menagerie of some of the terrible things that Niecy Nash-Betts’ character was exposed to over time. By virtue of that, it now seems as though some of that could also be useful for some upcoming cases that are dark, gruesome, and causing her to ask some big questions.

What’s the biggest one? Well, it’s rather simple: Did Lois bring some of the horror back with her? Is that actually what is going on now? It is a crazy thing to think about and yet, this show has already demonstrated perfectly that they have no problem embracing crazy. Often, they really welcome it. Given that we have now clearly hit a point where nothing is as it seems, we tend to wonder if these realities are almost a shared reality, a multiverse, or there is something a tad more complicated than what it is that we’re still thinking.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

