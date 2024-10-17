Grotesquerie season 1 episode 8, 9 spoilers: Last until finale

As we get ourselves prepared in order to see Grotesquerie season 1 episode 8 next week on FX, what stands out above the rest?

Well, remember first and foremost here that somehow, we are already close to the end of this season! There are only three episodes remaining, and you are currently set to get two more over the course of next week. These stories are hopefully going to give you a little more progress when it comes to resolving some of the central mysteries at the heart of the show. Also, we tend to think that the stage will be set here for the finale in a pretty big way.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more GROTESQUERIE videos! Reviews are coming all season.

In what is probably the least surprising news of all time, FX is not giving that much information away about these episodes yet. All we have for now are the official synopses, which you can see below:

Episode 8 – “Lois accepts the help of a specialist.”

Episode 9 – “Lois contemplates a new future.”

Is this series going to be a one-time thing?

That’s honestly something that we are curious about at this point, mostly due to the fact that we love seeing Niecy Nash-Betts in action and this is a show that is capable of telling a lot of crazy stories. However, it also does feel like it’s going to be really hard to replicate a story that is similar at all to what we’re getting this time around. It is both extremely dark and incredibly intense at the same time, and has found a way to play around with multiple genres and questions of religion and faith.

The only thing that we’re confident we want to learn at this point is pretty darn clear: Is Lois actually going to have some sort of closure at the end of this story?

What do you most want to see moving into Grotesquerie season 1 episode 8, let alone episode 9 after?

Share right now in the attached comments, and also come back for some additional updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







