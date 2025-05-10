Is Saturday Night Live new tonight on NBC, May 10, 2025?

Is Saturday Night Live new tonight on NBC? Of course, it makes a lot of sense to want more of the late-night series as we approach the finale. With that, have we arrived just yet?

Well, let’s just say that we have a ton of good news to share here! First and foremost, there is a new episode on the air tonight — not only that, but it is being hosted by Walton Goggins! Whether you know him from being Boyd Crowder on Justified, playing Baby Billy, Fallout, The White Lotus, or something else, he is one of the best character actors of the past two decades. His rise into superstardom is something that we do very much love — and of course, we also are eager for whatever he is going to bring to the show tonight. He’s had so many jobs over the years that there are dozens of different people who could turn up in the episode. (Walton is being joined on the show tonight by Arcade Fire, who have appeared in some capacity many times over the years.)

As for what is coming after this Saturday Night Live episode, just know that season 50 is going to wrap next week with Scarlett Johansson coming back to host. Given the rumors that Colin Jost and Michael Che could leave next week, wouldn’t it make sense if Colin’s wife was around for a send-off?

Granted, we do not know how much stock to put into any rumor at this point. Just remember that we’ve also heard chatter about both Bowen Yang and Heidi Gardner, who have each been with the show for a good stretch of time already. We do expect at least a couple of departures, if not more — there are some longtime cast members who may have wanted to be a part of this iconic season before saying goodbye.

What do you most want to see from Walton Goggins on this Saturday Night Live episode?

