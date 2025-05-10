Blue Bloods star Donnie Wahlberg teases Boston Blue, new setting

As many of you may be aware at this point, you are going to have a chance to see the Blue Bloods spin-off Boston Blue on CBS this fall. This show will feature Donnie Wahlberg as Danny Reagan, and there are going to be a number of new challenges that are coming his way. After all, remember for a moment that the character is moving from New York to take a new job at the Boston Police Department, where he is going to be paired with Lena (Sonequa Martin-Green), who is a part of a crime-fighting family in her own right.

So how does Danny find being in a new city? Donnie ironically is from Boston, but he says (per TVLine) that he is going to struggle very much with this new environment:

“Danny does not like Boston very much, as we’ll discover … He’s a New Yorker, he’s a Mets fan and a Jets fan….”

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get additional TV reactions and reviews!

Wahlberg also goes on to explain that the Reagan family will be in some ways tied to the show, regardless of how much you see them:

“Danny’s story will continue the Reagan family’s. You can’t have Danny without Reagans. There’ll be connective tissue to the old family … But we’re also going to get to discover a new family and carry on the tradition of telling their stories and still telling the Reagan stories.

“No Blue Bloods fans will be disappointed … We are really working on this universe in a way that I think the Blue Bloods viewers are going to be very happy.”

Given that Donnie was a part of the original series for a good decade and a half, we do tend to think that there is a lot of experience he can pull from. We know that Boston Blue was at one point not considered to be a part of the Blue Bloods universe, but Donnie joining allowed that to happen behind the scenes.

Related – Learn more about where the spin-off lands on the CBS fall schedule

Did you love Blue Bloods, and are you also eager to see Boston Blue?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do that, come back for some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







