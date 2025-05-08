Blue Bloods spin-off Boston Blue adds The Walking Dead alum

Today we officially learned that the Blue Bloods spin-off Boston Blue is going to be a part of the CBS fall schedule. What more can we share?

Well, let’s just go ahead and frame some of this discussion through the lens of the cast. Today, it was officially confirmed that The Walking Dead and Star Trek: Discovery actress Sonequa Martin-Green is going to be appearing here as the co-lead, someone who works with Donnie Wahlberg’s Danny Reagan in Boston. How he leaves New York City remains a mystery, and that is something we hope that the upcoming premiere tells us.

Per the network, Boston Blue officially “stars Donnie Wahlberg as he reprises his role as NYPD officer Danny Reagan in a universe expansion of the long-running top drama BLUE BLOODS. In the new drama, Reagan takes a position with Boston PD. Once in Boston, he is paired with detective Lena Peters (Sonequa Martin-Green), the eldest daughter of a prominent law enforcement family.”

Basically, this feels almost like a flip of the Danny – Baez dynamic on the original show, where she was paired with a prominent member of a cop family. Danny is clearly going to understand what Lena is going through on the force, but how is he going to handle this situation? Also, are there going to be some other characters from the original show who will appear? The series is still going to need to sell itself when it comes to making sure the premise works, but we do at least believe that viewers are going to turn up in the early going. Why wouldn’t they, given the love that they gave the original show for well over a decade?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

