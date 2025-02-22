Blue Bloods spin-off Boston Blue: Will Maria Baez appear?

In the days that have followed the announcement that Blue Bloods is getting a spin-off tentatively titled Boston Blue, we know there are a lot of questions. What’s a huge one? Well, right now, it has a lot to do with whether Marisa Ramirez could join Donnie Wahlberg on the show as Maria Baez.

After all, if you watched the series finale of the CBS show this past December, then you know there was a hint at a possible romantic future for the two characters. This is something that plenty of fans have hoped to see for a rather long time and with that, it feels like the intrigue is 100% there to see this story continue.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get other TV reactions and reviews!

As for whether or not it will, that remains a mystery. For now Wahlberg is the only cast member of the original show confirmed to be back for the spin-off, and given that we’re seeing Danny move to a new city, it is hard to imagine a lot of other Blue Bloods alumni being around full-time unless they join him. If he and Baez are together, it would make sense that she join him … maybe? They could date long-distance while she continues her job in New York. Or, maybe she would turn up eventually on-screen to update us on where things stand.

While we would hope to see Baez, we also have to be realistic here on two different fronts. For starters, Boston Blue was actually not originally meant to be a spin-off for Blue Bloods, and that came about after discussions with CBS and the studio; with that, there would need to be some discussion about bringing on Baez, as well. Meanwhile, there’s a chance the new show wants to appeal heavily to viewers with zero familiarity of Danny at all. How much do you want to lean on what came before?

Hopefully, more details about the new show will come out in the weeks and months ahead; in the interim, patience will be key.

Related – When could Boston Blue eventually premiere?

Who from Blue Bloods do you want to see appear on Boston Blue down the line?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some additional updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







