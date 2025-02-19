Blue Bloods spin-off Boston Blue: When will it premiere on CBS?

Yesterday, you may have heard that a Blue Bloods spin-off named Boston Blue is actually coming to CBS. Donnie Wahlberg is set to star as Danny Reagan and executive produce, and we like to hope that there’s a chance some other former cast members could turn up at some point.

Ultimately, consider this: New York and Boston are just a handful of hours away by car! It doesn’t feel that hard to make something happen here…

Given how enormous a fan following Blue Bloods has, we do tend to think that we are going to be seeing enthusiasm spike and spike fast for the new show. Does that mean that it will be rushed to the air? Not necessarily. Wahlberg is the only confirmed cast member right now, and the plan seems to be bringing it out for the 2025-26 TV season. That means that September is the earliest possible date for it, and we do think it would be smart for the network to get it on the air then if the show is ready. If you can throw it into the Friday timeslot of the original, you could then have Sheriff Country, Fire Country, and it over the course of three hours. That may displace both NCIS: Sydney and SWAT, but could there be room for them elsewhere? It is possible that all of these shows could exist on Fridays and be spaced out depending on episode orders.

The earliest that you will learn more about a Boston Blue premiere date is most likely in May, which is when networks tend to (at least for the most part) have their big upfront presentations. We have no real reason to think that this is going to be changing.

