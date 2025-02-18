Blue Bloods spin-off Boston Blue, with Donnie Wahlberg, picked up

We had assumed for a while that CBS would be exploring a Blue Bloods spin-off at some point, but who thought it would be here so soon?

With that being said, here we are to discuss Boston Blue (working title), a new cop drama that is set to feature the return of Donnie Wahlberg as Danny Reagan.

According to a new report from Deadline, CBS has already given a series order to this show, which comes from writers Brandon Sonnier and Brandon Margolis. What makes this series interesting to us is that this was actually not meant to be a Blue Bloods off-shoot at first, as the police officer brought in to Boston was meant to be from Los Angeles. After the network had looked at other spin-off ideas, including ones with Wahlberg, executives there and some from the studio elected to bring him together with the Boston Blue creative. With that, we now have a show where he comes to the city from the NYPD, where he will be paired with a detective named Lena Peters. Ironically, she is the eldest daughter of a prominent law-enforcement family.

It is fair to early to tell when Boston Blue would premiere, or if any other characters from the original Blue Bloods will be stopping by. Yet, it is easy to know why Donnie, a Boston native and prolific Boston sports fan, would want to take part in a show that fully spotlights the city. Meanwhile, the original crime drama drew such good ratings for so many years that it’s easy to figure out why CBS would want to continue that legacy somewhat.

For now, let’s just keep watch on this show and see what happens with it during the weeks and months to come!

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

