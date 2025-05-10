Slow Horses season 5 premiere date: A May 2025 update

At some point between now and the end of May 2025, are we going to be getting a Slow Horses season 5 premiere date at Apple TV+?

Well, first and foremost, let’s just kick things off here by saying that we want nothing more than to see the show back for more and soon. The latest batch of episodes has actually been filmed for a while and because of that, we do think that some more insight is going to be coming — as a matter of fact, don’t be shocked if it surfaces over the next couple of weeks!

Here is what we know at present — the Gary Oldman drama has already been confirmed for a summer launch, and we are now in a spot where we are simply waiting to see whatever the streaming service wants. Our general feeling is that a July or August start makes the most sense, largely because Apple already has some releases planned out for June. With that, we wouldn’t be too shocked if we are stuck waiting until June to get a formal date announcement.

As for what is ahead in season 5…

As we have noted in the past, we anticipate that this season is going to be based on London Rules by Mick Herron. Also, we tend to think that there are going to be a lot of exciting twists and turns along the way as Roddy Ho’s personal life somehow ends up being a real jumping-off point for a larger story. A number of familiar faces could be back and who knows? There could be a few newcomers entering the Slough House mix at the same exact time.

