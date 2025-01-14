Slow Horses season 6 filming underway, per Gary Oldman

We recognize at this point that we are pretty far away from Slow Horses season 6 actually premiering over at Apple TV+ — after all, season 5 has yet to premiere!

However, at the same time we are pleased to note that the cameras are rolling for Gary Oldman and the rest of the cast as we brace to return to Slough House, which has become very-much one of our favorite TV destinations. The show has a lot of action, but you are also throwing that in with some comedy and a wide array of other super-entertaining stuff at the same time.

Now, let’s at least share some good news that season 6 production is officially underway! In a new interview over at Extra, Oldman confirms that filming is happening already, which means that the show is going to remain far ahead of the game. Our general sentiment is that we will not see this season until 2026, given that we do not assume season 5 will be back until the summer.

While we’re sure that the Mick Herron adaptation is going to continue to have a fair number of surprises here and there, you are going to be seeing at least a few things that are constant. Jackson Lamb is going to continue to work alongside misfits, while at the same time trying to solve serious problems across London and beyond. We’re not sure that we ever want to see Slough House become fully competent at their job, but it is fun to see them manage the occasional win here and there. After all, wouldn’t it be a mistake for them to manage to just be perfect at just about every moment? They’d have to change their designation within MI5!

What are you most psyched to see about Slow Horses season 5, let alone a season 6?

