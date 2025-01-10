Slow Horses season 5 premiere date: A January 2025 update

With us now a solid week into January and in the heart of awards season, is there more to share on Slow Horses season 5? Make no mistake that we want it. Whether or not we are going to get it, however, is a totally different story.

The good news here is something that fittingly, a lot of people out there may already know: Filming for this particular season is already done! Within that, we are now in a spot where we are going to be left waiting for at least several months to get more news on the Apple TV+ thriller. What we’re trying to say here is the odds of more reveals in January are pretty slim-to-none.

So why the lack of major news here? Well, in all honesty, a lot of it merely comes down to the fact that Apple TV+ is not going to rush more Slow Horses to the air when they already have a season eligible for the Emmys this summer in season 4. The cut-off date there is around the end of May, which means that mid-June / July is the absolute earliest we could see Gary Oldman and the rest of the cast back. What the aforementioned streaming service will likely do is just choose a perfect window for the show’s return and then just throw it straight into there over the summer / fall.

Beyond this, at least take solace in knowing that a season 6 has already been ordered and in theory, more could be coming after that! There are certainly more stories to tell right now from within the world of Mick Herron’s books, and we do tend to think that the show is as good as ever.

