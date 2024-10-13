Slow Horses season 5: Show EP on season 6 and beyond

We know that Slow Horses season 5 is going to be coming to Apple TV+ next year, but how much more of the show will there be?

Well, if you have been reading here for a good while, you will most likely know that there is evidence aplenty out there that a season 6 is coming, even if it has not been confirmed already. We know that there are multiple books still from Mick Herron that could be adapted, so a lack of material is not an issue. Mostly, this is a question of just if it continues to make financial sense from Apple and if the cast and crew want to keep going.

Speaking to TV Insider, executive producer Will Smith makes it abundantly clear that there are hopes to keep this going for a while — and they could even go beyond the source material as well:

“Well, Mick has talked about doing a standalone, not from a book, so I’m sure that’s possible … I mean, all I could say is I know that Gary has expressed a desire to play Lamb forever and that Mick is still writing the books, so I hope it will go for as long as people want it.”

Now, we do tend to think the idea of an original story could be fun, but so could some standalone episodes, as well! Remember that in addition to the main books in this series, Herron also has written a number of novellas over the years set within the larger Slough House world. This is just a fantastic show with memorable characters, and we hope that Apple is as excited to continue this brand as we are to keep watching it.

For now, we’re just going to take a wait-and-see approach; however, if there is a season 6, we hope to see it next year.

