Poker Face season 2 episode 4 spoilers: The police awards?

Next week on Peacock Poker Face season 2 episode 4 is poised to arrive, and it feels like there is plenty of crazy stuff coming!

First and foremost here, you can argue that the next batch of episodes is going to fundamentally usher in a totally new era of the series. We are talking specifically here about one where Charlie no longer has to be constantly on the run! If she wants to she can actually put down more roots and while it remains to be seen if that is something we are going to see or not, it does feel like a reasonably exciting proposition to see her try!

As we move forward, we do imagine that we are going to get some sort of larger investigation into the things that matter the most to Natasha Lyonne’s character. If you look below, you can see the full Poker Face season 2 episode 4 synopsis with other insight as to what lies ahead:

Adjusting to a new way of life, Charlie teams up with an animal liberation operation to rescue a gentle soul unjustly framed for murder at a police awards ceremony.

So what is going to stand out the most about this episode at the moment? Go ahead and consider us curious! We do tend to think that there is potential for a lot of fun ground to be covered here but in particular, it is mostly our hope that there is just going to be a really absurd case. As for Charlie wanting to help liberate animals, that is hardly a surprise given that caring for others is something that she often does — even if it is in an atypical way at times.

