Poker Face season 2 episode 4: EP on Charlie’s life after twist

As we prepare to see Poker Face season 2 episode 4 on Peacock later this week, there is a lot to discuss when it comes to the twist. After all, nobody is seemingly chasing Charlie Cale for the first time ever. What does that mean when it comes to her future?

Well, from our vantage point, it feels like there is so much great stuff for us to discuss. The producers here have allowed Natasha Lyonne’s character to now face a different sort of challenge. What happens now that she can live life on her own terms? There is a crisis still coming, but it may be an existential one more so than one where there are bullets flying at her in all directions.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get some POKER FACE reviews!

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, here is some of what executive producer Rian Johnson had to say about where the story goes from here:

It was something that came about in the writers room, and it came really naturally. I’m always trying to make sure in the writers room that we’re focused on the episodic nature of the show, and it’s fun to think of what the journey is over the course of the season. But the thing that really makes the show work is this idea that you can watch any episode and it’ll be a complete meal and you don’t really need the context around it to enjoy it, which is how I grew up experiencing TV as a kid. I miss that form of storytelling. So it’s about focusing on that and also not wanting to have the show be a pattern where every season a different mob boss chasing her until the finale boss-Charlie confrontation, and wanting to break it up for the audience so that it feels like anything can actually happen in this show.

So even though a big part of the series is different, we do believe that the procedural model is still going to stay — with maybe a few surprises sprinkled in here and there.

Related – Be sure to get some more thoughts on Poker Face now, including other insight on what is ahead

What do you most want to see moving into Poker Face season 2 episode 4 when it airs?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back here for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







