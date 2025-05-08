Poker Face season 2 episode 4 air date: What lies ahead?

Following the big three-episode premiere today on Peacock, do you want to get a Poker Face season 2 episode 4 air date? What about more insight on what is to come?

First and foremost, let’s just note that from here on out, we are going to be getting more of a typical weekly rollout for the Natasha Lyonne series. Episode 4 will air next week, and there are twelve installments for the season in total. By virtue of that, we do tend to think that there is a ton of great stuff ahead — and you have to go ahead and be prepared for that!

Below, you can see the full Poker Face season 2 episode 4 synopsis with additional insight all about what is ahead:

Adjusting to a new way of life, Charlie teams up with an animal liberation operation to rescue a gentle soul unjustly framed for murder at a police awards ceremony.

If you watched the first three episodes already, then you may know at this point that Charlie is in a different mindset emotionally than she’s been before. Based at least on what we’ve seen so far, her life is not in the same sort of imminent danger. This means that she could operate in a slightly different way than what we’ve seen before, but the fundamental DNA of the series is not going to change all that much. We do tend to think that there’s going to be a lot of twists and turns coming, plus a number of a standalone mysteries. There will be great guest stars — we have seen so many of them already! Just consider the likes of Cynthia Erivo, John Mulaney, Richard Kind, and a number of other stars.

Now, we just have to hope that more and more viewers continue to find this show — one that we tend to think stands out as one of the best on TV.

