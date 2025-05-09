The Hunting Party season 2 renewal still in limbo at NBC

Earlier today, NBC chose to cancel a number of scripted series — yet, the fate of The Hunting Party still very much remains.

So what is going on here? Well, the first thing that we can say here is that there is a reason for some cautious optimism. After all, if the network was actually intent on canceling the series, you can argue that they have missed out already on a golden opportunity to do that. Why would they wait? What would the logic be in doing that?

For now, we do tend to think that there are at least discussions about the Melissa Roxburgh series coming back, and it may come down to just a couple of things. First and foremost, you have the ratings — are they good enough to justify a comeback? You also have to consider the budget.

To date, NBC has already axed Found, The Irrational, Suits LA, Night Court, and Lopez vs. Lopez. To go along with this, Grosse Pointe Garden Society is unlikely to return. If The Hunting Party now goes, then they would have gutted a huge chunk of their roster outside of the Dick Wolf shows and then possibly Brilliant Minds.

One way or another, the network is probably not going to wait too long to figure things out here. Our general sentiment here is that you are going to learn about the future before we get to the middle of the month, largely because there is a fall schedule to announce! (Still don’t be surprised if The Hunting Party does not come back to midseason, especially since that is how long it took for us to get the first season.

