The Hunting Party season 2 renewal: A May 2025 update

Is there a chance we are going to hear more about The Hunting Party season 2 between now and the end of this May? Well, let’s just say that on paper, there is at least a chance of this happening. We just have to wait and see what the powers that be actually want to do here.

In the end, though, we will say that the odds feel pretty darn high that one way or another, we will learn if the Melissa Roxburgh series is back by the end of the month. There is no clear reason here to think otherwise! May is typically when networks like NBC decide when it comes to renewals or cancellations for most of their in-season shows. This means that this is decision time, but there are reasons to be optimistic at this particular point in time.

Now, let’s just go ahead and say here that we are pretty darn optimistic that we are going to see the show come back for another season, and it is tied largely to the ratings that we saw for season 1. The Hunting Party proved itself to be a solid performer in the live numbers, and it certainly also has a format that could be beneficial for the network long-term. You could bring in a number of new guest stars thanks to the Pit in season 2, and also further along the mystery of this prison in some other ways.

Provided that the show does come back, the next order of business will be of course determining when the next batch of episodes could premiere. Our hope is that you are going to have a chance to see it this fall, but don’t be shocked if it does end up launching in January or February.

