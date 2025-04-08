The Hunting Party season 1 finale: EP breaks down Oliver’s fate

Coming out of The Hunting Party season 1 finale on NBC tonight, it makes sense to have all sorts of different questions. Take, for example, the future of the team, or what may be going on at the moment when it comes to Shane’s family history.

Then, of course, there is the big cliffhanger regarding Oliver Odell. Is he actually dead? Let’s just say that this is not something that the producers are eager to get an answer on right now. There may be a plan for the truth to come out eventually, but “eventually” hardly means right now.

Speaking to TV Insider about the big cliffhanger, here is all executive producer Jake Coburn would say:

We like keeping our audience in a place of wanting to continue to be a part of this story. That’s the ultimate goal as storytellers, is to take people on a great ride and then hopefully leave them wanting more. We have a very clear idea for where this story continues, but we’ve got to keep it bottled up for now.

The hope here is absolutely that we get some sort of renewal news on The Hunting Party before too long and with that, we can actually start to really dive more into whatever the future could hold. The earlier the news comes out, the faster that the story can be developed a little bit further! We will say that for now we remain hopeful, especially since this show did manage to generate some fairly solid numbers despite not really getting a ton of promotion other than a special airing of the premiere following NFL football earlier this year. The biggest thing that it’d had going for it are some solid lead-ins.

